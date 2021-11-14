Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 13 14 14 28 11 4 6 0 5 44 31.8
Connor McDavid Edmonton 13 9 16 25 2 2 4 0 1 56 16.1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 14 12 12 24 12 2 2 1 0 64 18.8
Troy Terry Anaheim 14 11 8 19 3 4 3 0 3 33 33.3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 14 11 8 19 7 0 1 0 0 58 19.0
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 14 5 13 18 7 8 1 1 1 41 12.2
Brad Marchand Boston 12 8 10 18 2 12 2 0 1 25 32.0
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 13 0 17 17 6 0 0 0 0 24 0.0
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 13 7 10 17 8 22 1 0 1 44 15.9
J.T. Miller Vancouver 15 7 10 17 1 4 2 0 1 37 18.9
Mikael Granlund Nashville 15 3 13 16 7 6 0 0 0 22 13.6
Roman Josi Nashville 15 6 10 16 10 14 4 0 1 44 13.6
Drake Batherson Ottawa 14 7 9 16 1 6 0 0 0 42 16.7
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 15 8 8 16 -2 2 3 0 1 46 17.4
Matt Duchene Nashville 15 9 7 16 3 6 2 0 3 44 20.5
Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit 13 9 7 16 9 12 1 0 2 32 28.1
Aleksander Barkov Florida 14 9 7 16 10 2 2 0 2 43 20.9
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 14 3 12 15 4 6 0 1 1 29 10.3
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 14 4 11 15 -3 0 1 0 1 27 14.8
Lucas Raymond Detroit 16 6 9 15 3 2 3 0 0 42 14.3

Updated : 2021-11-15 00:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan