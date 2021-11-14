Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 13 9 2 2 0 20 44 33
Hartford 13 9 3 1 0 19 42 30
Hershey 12 6 3 2 1 15 32 34
Providence 12 5 4 2 1 13 32 35
WB/Scranton 13 6 6 0 1 13 25 39
Bridgeport 14 5 6 1 2 13 37 45
Charlotte 11 5 5 1 0 11 36 32
Lehigh Valley 13 3 7 3 0 9 30 40
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 9 9 0 0 0 18 38 17
Rochester 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 39
Cleveland 12 5 3 1 3 14 32 38
Laval 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 41
Toronto 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 31
Syracuse 12 5 5 1 1 12 36 39
Belleville 12 5 7 0 0 10 34 40
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 33
Chicago 10 7 3 0 0 14 35 26
Iowa 10 6 3 1 0 13 37 28
Grand Rapids 11 5 5 0 1 11 30 34
Texas 12 5 6 0 1 11 35 35
Milwaukee 10 3 6 1 0 7 25 36
Rockford 10 3 6 1 0 7 25 40
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 12 10 1 0 1 21 52 34
Stockton 11 9 0 2 0 20 39 24
Bakersfield 12 6 4 1 1 14 35 37
Henderson 12 6 4 1 1 14 36 37
Colorado 13 5 6 0 2 12 42 47
Abbotsford 10 4 4 2 0 10 29 27
Tucson 10 4 5 1 0 9 29 34
San Jose 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 35
San Diego 10 3 6 1 0 7 28 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Utica 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Cleveland 0

Belleville 3, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 5, Syracuse 4

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Toronto 5, Chicago 1

Henderson 4, Stockton 3

Ontario 6, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-15 00:59 GMT+08:00

