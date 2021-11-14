Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41 7-0-0 3-2-3 3-0-2
Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25 6-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0
Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42 7-2-1 3-3-0 6-1-0
Washington 14 8 2 4 20 48 35 4-1-3 4-1-1 3-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 14 8 3 3 19 38 40 2-1-1 6-2-2 2-1-0
Detroit 16 8 6 2 18 46 50 5-2-2 3-4-0 2-4-2
Tampa Bay 13 7 3 3 17 39 39 3-2-2 4-1-1 3-2-1
Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34 3-2-1 4-2-1 2-0-1
New Jersey 13 7 4 2 16 39 38 5-3-1 2-1-1 2-1-1
Boston 12 7 5 0 14 36 35 5-1-0 2-4-0 4-2-0
Columbus 12 7 5 0 14 38 37 5-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
Pittsburgh 13 5 4 4 14 41 43 4-3-2 1-1-2 1-1-0
Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43 5-2-1 1-4-1 2-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29 0-0-0 5-4-2 0-2-1
Montreal 16 4 10 2 10 34 53 3-5-1 1-5-1 2-2-1
Ottawa 14 4 9 1 9 36 48 3-6-0 1-3-1 1-3-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 13 10 3 0 20 54 38 6-1-0 4-2-0 6-0-0
Minnesota 14 10 4 0 20 48 43 4-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38 6-1-1 2-2-2 3-0-2
Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 52 43 5-2-1 3-2-2 3-1-1
Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39 4-3-0 5-2-1 4-1-1
St. Louis 13 8 3 2 18 45 34 3-1-1 5-2-1 4-1-1
Calgary 14 7 3 4 18 44 32 2-1-3 5-2-1 0-2-1
Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 46 5-3-0 4-3-0 4-2-0
Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 5-2-0 3-3-2 1-0-0
San Jose 14 7 6 1 15 39 41 3-2-1 4-4-0 1-0-0
Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 4-2-1 2-3-0 3-1-0
Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41 2-2-1 3-4-1 0-1-1
Vancouver 15 5 8 2 12 40 50 2-4-1 3-4-1 1-2-2
Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 4-4-1 0-5-1 2-3-0
Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55 3-4-0 1-6-1 0-5-0
Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60 1-4-0 0-9-1 0-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 5, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 3, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Arizona 1

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6, San Jose 2

Minnesota 4, Seattle 2

Vegas 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-15 00:58 GMT+08:00

