Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan

Level 3 shock waves felt across northeastern, northern Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/14 21:24
(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at 9:05 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 14), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 24.6 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 66.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Taichung City.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Hualien County, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Hsinchu City, and Changhua County. Keelung City, Taitung County, and Chiayi City experienced an intensity level of 1.
Updated : 2021-11-14 21:59 GMT+08:00

