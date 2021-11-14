Alexa
New Taipei opens nation’s first surfing education park on north coast

Zhongjiao Beach is crescent bay with soft, delicate sands: New Taipei mayor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/14 20:53
(New Taipei City Government photo)

(New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 13) inaugurated the nation’s first surfing education park at Zhongjiao Beach, a popular surfing destination in Jinshan District, CNA reported.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said during his address at the ceremony that the central and city governments had put together NT$150 million (US$5.17 million) to build the park at Zhongjiao Beach, which he described as a crescent bay with soft, delicate sands.

Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟), who was invited to attend the opening, said the establishment of the park is a milestone in the country’s development of water sports. He mentioned that the park is a combination of surfing school, onshore surfing practice area, and semi-outdoor multi-functional practice area.

The park will not only provide a paradise for skilled surfers, local and foreign alike, but it will also serve as an important base for training talent.

He added that surfing was introduced to the Olympics for the first time this year in Tokyo, and Japanese surfers won the silver and bronze medals — testimony to the fact that the sport is suitable for Asia. Surfing will also be included in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Taiwan should not miss the opportunity to participate, he said.

(New Taipei City Government photos)
Zhongjiao Beach
Jinshan
surfing

