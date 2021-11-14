Taiwan’s Shifen Waterfall now wheelchair-accessible

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The wheelchair-friendly trail at the Shifen Waterfall Park in Pingxi District, New Taipei City was inaugurated on Saturday (Nov. 13), enabling wheelchairs and strollers access to the "Little Niagara of Taiwan.”

New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department Director Chiang Chih-wei (蔣志薇) said that stairs and steep terrain had in the past deterred people with physical challenges as well as wheelchairs and strollers from accessing the waterfall.

The central government and the New Taipei Government put together NT$30 million (US$1 million) to build the 400-m accessible trail, which only takes about 15 minutes to traverse to the waterfall viewing area, Chiang added.

The new trail is the result of rerouting the original trail and using an elevated design to overcome the steep terrain and replace stairs with gentle slopes, Chiang said. She reminded that people in wheelchairs, on crutches, or otherwise challenged should still have others accompany them during a visit.

Admission to the park is free. The park and the trail open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4:30 p.m., she added.



(New Taipei City Government photos)



(Facebook, 新北旅客 video)