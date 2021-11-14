Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Shifen Waterfall now wheelchair-accessible

Change results from rerouting original trail and elevating design

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/14 20:02
Shifen Waterfall

Shifen Waterfall (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The wheelchair-friendly trail at the Shifen Waterfall Park in Pingxi District, New Taipei City was inaugurated on Saturday (Nov. 13), enabling wheelchairs and strollers access to the "Little Niagara of Taiwan.”

New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department Director Chiang Chih-wei (蔣志薇) said that stairs and steep terrain had in the past deterred people with physical challenges as well as wheelchairs and strollers from accessing the waterfall.

The central government and the New Taipei Government put together NT$30 million (US$1 million) to build the 400-m accessible trail, which only takes about 15 minutes to traverse to the waterfall viewing area, Chiang added.

The new trail is the result of rerouting the original trail and using an elevated design to overcome the steep terrain and replace stairs with gentle slopes, Chiang said. She reminded that people in wheelchairs, on crutches, or otherwise challenged should still have others accompany them during a visit.

Admission to the park is free. The park and the trail open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4:30 p.m., she added.

Taiwan’s Shifen Waterfall now wheelchair-accessible

Taiwan’s Shifen Waterfall now wheelchair-accessible
(New Taipei City Government photos)

(Facebook, 新北旅客 video)
Shifen Waterfall
Pingxi
New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department
wheelchair-friendly trail

RELATED ARTICLES

7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
2021/07/04 20:48
Water sports enthusiasts protest at New Taipei’s Lingjiao Waterfall
Water sports enthusiasts protest at New Taipei’s Lingjiao Waterfall
2021/03/01 20:22
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
2021/01/19 21:03
New Taipei City Government seeks title sponsor for 2021 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
New Taipei City Government seeks title sponsor for 2021 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
2021/01/11 15:56
New Taipei's Shifen Waterfall's summer hours kick in
New Taipei's Shifen Waterfall's summer hours kick in
2020/06/02 15:39

Updated : 2021-11-14 20:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year