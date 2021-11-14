Alexa
Elame leads Texas-Arlington past Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 16:35
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nicolas Elame scored 17 points as Texas-Arlington routed Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75 on Saturday night.

David Azore and Shemar Wilson added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Wilson also had seven rebounds.

Javon Levi had 12 points and 10 assists for Texas-Arlington (1-1).

It was the first time this season Texas-Arlington scored at least 100 points.

Carson Hammond had 16 points for the Crusaders. Braedyn Dawes added 16 points. Payton Brooks had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-14 18:50 GMT+08:00

