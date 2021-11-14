Elame leads Texas-Arlington past Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nicolas Elame scored 17 points as Texas-Arlington routed Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75 on Saturday night.

David Azore and Shemar Wilson added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Wilson also had seven rebounds.

Javon Levi had 12 points and 10 assists for Texas-Arlington (1-1).

It was the first time this season Texas-Arlington scored at least 100 points.

Carson Hammond had 16 points for the Crusaders. Braedyn Dawes added 16 points. Payton Brooks had 13 points.

