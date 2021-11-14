Alexa
Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 16:33
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 29 points as Murray State defeated Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night.

Trae Hannibal had 12 points and six rebounds for Murray State (2-0). Justice Hill added 10 points. KJ Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Garrett Tipton had 15 points for the Knights (0-2). CJ Fleming added 10 points. Curt Hopf had seven rebounds.

Dylan Penn, who led the Knights in scoring heading into the contest with 14.0 points per game, scored only four points on 1-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

