Northwestern St. routs Champion Christian College 91-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 16:37
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kendal Coleman recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northwestern State to a 91-62 win over Champion Christian College on Saturday night.

LaTerrance Reed had 12 points for Northwestern State (1-2). Brian White added 11 points. Larry Owens had 10 points.

Cedric Garrett, the Demons' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Ariyon Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added 11 points. Ezekiel Capaci had 10 points.

