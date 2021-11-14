Alexa
California Baptist routs Mississippi Valley St. 95-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 15:52
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong had 17 points off the bench to lead California Baptist to a 95-66 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Daniel Akin had 14 points and 11 rebounds for California Baptist (2-0). Taran Armstrong added 12 points and nine assists. Ty Rowell had 11 points.

Robert Carpenter had 17 points for the Delta Devils (0-2). Caleb Hunter added 12 points. Gary Grant had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-14 17:17 GMT+08:00

