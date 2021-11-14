Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s two largest carriers are offering discounts on flights as the airline industry expects an uptick in air travel in the near future amid rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and increasingly relaxed travel restrictions around the world.

China Airlines issued a press release earlier this month announcing discounts of up to 10% for select flights departing from Nov. 11 through June 30. However, the tickets have to be purchased by Dec. 9.

The routes include those in Northeast Asia (Narita, Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Nagoya, and Incheon), Southeast Asia (with the exceptions of Yangon, Delhi, and Guam), China (Pudong, Xiamen, Beijing, and Chengdu), and all the Oceania, North American and European routes.

China Airlines is also offering one free flight change.

Meanwhile, EVA Air is offering 5% off flights on all routes departing from Jan. 1 to Dec. 4, 2022 (with certain routes subject to different time limitations). The discounted tickets have to be purchased by Dec. 9, according to a news release from the carrier. The discounts only apply to adults.