Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carlson scores 21 to help Utah beat Sacramento State 89-56

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 13:58
Carlson scores 21 to help Utah beat Sacramento State 89-56

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Utah trailed for just 84 seconds in its 89-56 win over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Carlson, a 7-foot center, made both of his two 3-point shots and had two blocks in 21 minutes. Both Gach scored 11 points and Marco Anthony had six points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Utah (2-0).

Carlson scored 10 points in a 17-4 run before Lazar Stefanovic and Riley Battin made back-to-back layups to stretch Utah's lead to 21-9 midway through the first half. The Hornets (1-1) trimmed their deficit to six points later with about 3 minutes left before halftime but the Utes scored the next 12 points to take a 48-30 lead when Carlson hit a 3-pointer to open the second half.

Bryce Fowler led Sacramento State with 12 points.

The Hornets shot 31% (20 of 64) overall and made just 4 of 22 (18%) from 3-point range.

Utah made 26 free throws — 11 more than Sac State attempted — and outrebounded the Hornets 58-29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-14 15:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries