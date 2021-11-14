Alexa
Self, Stephen F. Austin beat Central Arkansas 27-14

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 14:10
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Stephen F. Austin scored the final 17 points to beat Central Arkansas 27-14 on Saturday.

Self finished 18-of-31 passing for 268 yards with an interception, Gipson had six receptions for 99 yards and Miles Reed added 131 yards rushing on 32 carries for Stephen F. Austin (7-3, 3-2 ASUN/SWAC Challenge).

Darius Hale scored on a 10-yard run to give Central Arkansas (5-5, 3-3) a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter. The teams exchanged punts before the Lumberjacks used a seven-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 6-yard TD pass from Self to Gipson to take a three-point lead just before halftime. Stephen F. Austin went 75 yards on the opening drive of the second half and Gipson's 7-yard TD reception made it 24-14 with 11:12 left in the third quarter.

Hale had 88 yards rushing on 18 carries for Central Arkansas. Breylin Smith 17-of-27 passing for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception before being helped off the field late in the game and replaced by Darius Bowers.

Updated : 2021-11-14 15:49 GMT+08:00

