Taiwan reports eight imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 14) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, eight imported ones, and no deaths.

The eight imported cases include three males and five females between the ages of 10 and 30. They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12, and all had tested negative for the disease within three days of their departure.

Four arrived from Indonesia, two from Myanmar, one from Malaysia, and one from Vietnam.

The recent trend has been for imported cases to outnumber local cases to a large degree.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,843 imported cases. As of Sunday, a total of 848 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, have succumbed to the disease.