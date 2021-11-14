Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports eight imported COVID cases

No local cases or deaths reported Sunday

  277
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/14 14:26
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 14) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, eight imported ones, and no deaths.

The eight imported cases include three males and five females between the ages of 10 and 30. They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12, and all had tested negative for the disease within three days of their departure.

Four arrived from Indonesia, two from Myanmar, one from Malaysia, and one from Vietnam.

The recent trend has been for imported cases to outnumber local cases to a large degree.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,843 imported cases. As of Sunday, a total of 848 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, have succumbed to the disease.
CECC
confirmed cases
imported cases
case report

RELATED ARTICLES

Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
2021/11/13 19:32
Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations during 15th round
Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations during 15th round
2021/11/13 16:31
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
2021/11/13 15:45
Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases
2021/11/13 14:14
Taiwan to reopen hostess clubs, dance halls Nov. 16
Taiwan to reopen hostess clubs, dance halls Nov. 16
2021/11/11 17:24