Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ohlsen kicks 41-yard FG to get Cal Poly past Idaho St. 32-29

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 12:44
Ohlsen kicks 41-yard FG to get Cal Poly past Idaho St. 32-29

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Ohlsen kicked a 41-yard field goal with four seconds left to give Cal Poly a 32-29 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Cal Poly (2-8, 1-6 Big Sky Conference) ended an eight-game losing streak while Idaho State (1-9, 1-6) has lost five straight.

The game looked like it was headed for overtime when Cal Poly punted, but Ja’Maree Boone fumbled the ball and Dominic Stellini-Splan recovered for the Mustangs at the Bengals 34 with 33 seconds remaining. Ohlsen kicked the game-winner three plays later.

Spencer Brasch was 25-of-50 passing and threw three touchdown passes for Cal Poly.

Sagan Gronauer completed 23 of 38 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyevin Ford had 26 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford had a 13-yard touchdown run with about eight minutes left and Gronauer tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Jared Scott that tied the game 29-29 with 1:02 remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 14:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries