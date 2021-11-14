Alexa
Faison, Blunt lift UMass Lowell over Dayton 59-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 12:09
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Justin Faison hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Allin Blunt sank two free throws with 35 seconds remaining as UMass Lowell edged Dayton 59-58 in nonconference play on Saturday night.

Dayton trailed 56-50 with 3:50 remaining in the game, but Daron Holmes II hit a layup and — following a free throw by the River Hawks' Max Brooks — Elijah Weaver hit two straight 3-pointers with the second one putting the Flyers on top 58-57 with 1:17 left. UMass Lowell (2-0) missed two shots but grabbed offensive rebounds to maintain possession. Blunt grabbed the second miss and was fouled by Toumani Camara. Weaver turned the ball over and misfired on two 3-pointers in the final 17 seconds.

DaRon Holmes II had 13 points and six blocks for the Flyers (1-1). R.J. Blakney added 12 points and nine rebounds, while reserve Elijah Weaver scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

