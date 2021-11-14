Alexa
Freeman, Castaneda carry Akron past Point Park 102-46

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 11:54
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Akron players in double figures as the Zips easily defeated Point Park 102-46 on Saturday night.

Xavier Castaneda added 17 points for the Zips. Ali Ali chipped in 12, Mikal Dawson scored 12 and Aziz Bandaogo had 11. Ali also had nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season Akron scored at least 100 points.

Sherron Schifino had 10 points for the Pioneers. Jagshaanbir Singh Jhawar added three assists for NAIA-member Point Park.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-14 14:13 GMT+08:00

