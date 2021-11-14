Alexa
Moore lifts Houston Baptist over Barclay 122-44

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 12:08
HOUSTON (AP) — Tristan Moore had 26 points as Houston Baptist easily beat Barclay 122-44 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, leading the way as 13 of 15 players scored for Houston Baptist. Brycen Long had 17 points for Houston Baptist (1-1). Khristion Courseault added 14 points and seven assists. Sam Hofman had 12 points and Za-Ontay Boothman 11.

Chazten Brown had 15 points for the Bears of the NCCAA. Aleck Smith added 6 points and one rebound. Richie Thompson had 5 points, two rebounds and two assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

