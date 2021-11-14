Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Morales 20 points spark Wagner in 58-44 upset win at VCU

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 11:00
Morales 20 points spark Wagner in 58-44 upset win at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Morales scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wagner dominated on the boards to score an upset of Virginia Commonwealth, 58-44, on Saturday.

Elijah Ford scored on back-to-back layups to start the second half and the Seahawks did not trail the rest of the way, out-rebounding the Rams 42-24 and holding them to just 42 field goal attempts.

Morales hit 6 of 10 from the field, was 2-for-2 from distance and 6-for-6 from the line and knocking down four straight free throws in the final 1:11 to seal the win. Ford was 6 of 12 from the floor and added 14 points for Wagner (2-0).

Keshawn Curry finished with 12 points for VCU (1-1).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-14 12:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries