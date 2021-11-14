Alexa
Cash's interception seals UAB's 21-14 upset of Marshall

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 10:59
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — DeWayne McBride rushed for 108 yards with two touchdowns and Grayson Cash's interception on Marshall's final drive sealed a 21-14 win for UAB on Saturday.

The Blazers (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) held Mercer's potent offense to 269 yards and to 22 points under its season average. The Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-1) had entered the game with the nation's eighth-best offense at 474.3 yards per game.

CD Daniels led the UAB defense with seven tackles with Cash, Dy'Jonn Turner, Noah Wilder and Antonio Moultrie each adding six.

McBride scored on first-quarter touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards as he picked up his fourth 10—yard rushing game of the season. Dylan Hopkins, who threw for 250 yards, scored the game-winner on a keeper from the 1-yard line with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

Grant Wells passed for 232 yards and both Marshall touchdowns as the Herd rallied to a 14-14 tie. Wells had moved Marshall to midfield when his third-down pass was intercepted by Cash, allowing UAB to run out the final 91 seconds.

