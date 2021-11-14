Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sears leads Ohio to 67-56 victory over Cleveland State

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 11:05
Sears leads Ohio to 67-56 victory over Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Sears registered 15 points and four assists as Ohio topped Cleveland State 67-56 in nonconference play on Saturday night.

Miles Brown had 10 points for the Bobcats (2-0), while Ben Vander Plas grabbed nine rebounds to go with nine points. Jason Carter had five assists and blocked three shots.

Broc Finstuen came off the bench to score 14 with five rebounds for the Vikings (0-2). Reserve Yahel Hill hit three 3-pointers, scoring 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-14 12:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries