Williams leads E. Kentucky past Milwaukee 77-71

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 11:15
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jannson Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Eastern Kentucky to a 77-71 win over Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Devontae Blanton had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (3-0). Cooper Robb added 11 points. Michael Moreno had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (1-1). DeAndre Gholston added 22 points and eight rebounds. Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-14 12:43 GMT+08:00

