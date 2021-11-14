Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in ... Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) ties up Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indian... Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) ties up Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game... Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers' 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 76ers have lost all four games.

Holiday was 9 of 11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Myles Turner added 20 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Tyrese Maxey added 24.

Philadelphia cut it to 107-102 with 2:57 on Maxey's basket. The Pacers pushed the lead to 115-104 with three big baskets by T.J. McConnell.

The Pacers shot 67.4% to take a 70-60 halftime lead. Indiana used a 15-0 spurt to push a 28-25 lead to 43-25. Indiana led by 20 points in the first half.

TIP-INS

76ers: This was the start of a season long six-game trip for the slumping Sixers. … Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle missed his fifth consecutive game because of health and safety protocols.

Pacers: Caris LeVert returned after missing the previous two games with a back injury. LeVert finished with 12 points … After a rough start, Indiana has won five of its last seven games. … After scoring a season-high 14 points against Utah on Thursday night, Kelan Martin had 13 against the 76ers.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Utah on Tuesday night.

Pacers: At New York on Monday night.