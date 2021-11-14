Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rice kicks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic, 30-16

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 09:59
Rice kicks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic, 30-16

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked three second-half field goals and Old Dominion scored on two first-half safeties en route to a 30-16 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

With the Owls up 3-0 in the first quarter, Marcus Haynes sacked N'Kosi Perry in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Perry was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone with 4:06 left in the first half for a second safety and Blake Watson ran 11 yards in the final minute of the half to send Old Dominion into intermission with an 11-3 advantage.

Rice converted from 30 and 28 yards out in the third quarter, while Perry threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Robinson, and the Monarchs' lead was 17-10. Rice kicked a 20-yarder at the start of the fourth quarter to make it 20-10.

Hayden Wolff was 21-of-33 passing for 289 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA), while Watson finished with 163 yards on 23 carries.

Johnny Ford carried 19 times for 101 yards to lead Florida Atlantic (5-5, 3-3). Perry completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 187 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 12:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries