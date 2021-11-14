Alexa
Huffman carries Jacksonville State past Alabama A&M 70-47

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 09:36
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Huffman recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Jacksonville State to a 70-47 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Jalen Gibbs had 15 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville State (1-1). Darian Adams added 13 points and six assists. Kayne Henry had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Garrett Hicks, Jalen Johnson and Eric Lee each had 11 points for the Bulldogs (1-1).

