McKay throws Florida A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 37-7

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 09:31
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Rasean McKay threw five touchdown passes and Florida A&M rolled to its seventh straight victory, a 37-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

The Rattlers held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to just 13 yards rushing and picked off Skyler Perry three times while holding the Golden Lions to just 163 yards through the air.

McKay threw for 383 yards on 22 of 31 passing, finding Jah'Marae Sheread and Jermaine Hawkins each with two touchdown passes. Xavier Smith caught five passes for 103 yards and Sheread pulled down six for 81. Cameron Sapp carried five times for 61 yards, leading a ground game that totaled 178 yards.

B.J. Bohler had two interceptions for the Rattlers' defense.

Perry completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 158 yards and the Golden Lions were held to just 13 rushing yards.

___

Updated : 2021-11-14 11:15 GMT+08:00

