1 dead, 12 injured in apparent gas explosion in Mexico City

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 09:02
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion apparently caused by an accumulation of cooking gas caused a multi-family dwelling to collapse in Mexico City on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 12.

Rescue personnel working with trained dogs found the body in the rubble. The explosion essentially destroyed the two-story, brick-and-concrete structure.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum reported that five of the 12 injured had been hospitalized. Sheinbaum also confirmed the death, but did not reveal the cause of the blast.

However, the city's civil defense office reported it was apparently caused by a gas leak. Cooking gas cylinders are found in most Mexican homes.

The blast occurred in a low-income neighborhood known as the Colonia Pensil, on the city’s north side.

Updated : 2021-11-14 11:13 GMT+08:00

