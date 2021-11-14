Alexa
Williams runs for 266 yards, 3 TDs in UNLV's win over Hawaii

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 09:13
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Williams rushed for a career-high 266 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead UNLV to a 27-13 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Williams, already UNLV's career rushing leader, had a school-record 38 carries and rushed for 200 yards for the second time in his career. He became the fourth UNLV player to go over 1,000 in a season twice. In the process, he passed Boise State's Jay Ajayi to move into fourth place on the Mountain West Conference career rushing list with 4,035 yards.

He has rushed for 32 career touchdowns, including a personal-best 13 this season.

Williams' 7-yard score gave the Rebels a 17-10 lead early in the second half. Matthew Shipley's 43-yard field goal got the Rainbow Warriors within 20-13 early in the fourth quarter before Williams added his final touchdown on a 47-yard run with under two minutes to go.

UNLV outgained Hawaii 465-240. Ricky Johnson had two interceptions for UNLV (2-8, 2-4), which won its second straight game. Daniel Gutierrez kicked two field goals.

Hawaii (4-7, 1-5) lost its fourth straight game. Nick Mardner had four catches for 139 yards, including a 79-yard TD catch from Chevan Cordeiro for the game's first points. Shipley had two field goals.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 11:13 GMT+08:00

