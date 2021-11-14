Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Travis sparks late rally as Florida State beats Miami 31-28

By BOB FERRANTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/14 08:35
Travis sparks late rally as Florida State beats Miami 31-28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —

Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment and two plays later ran it in from 1 yard out with 26 seconds to go as Florida State defeated Miami 31-28 on Saturday.

Trailing 28-23 and taking over at the Seminoles’ 20-yard line, Travis dropped back and connected with Ja’Khi Douglas on a 59-yard catch-and-run. After two incompletions and a false start, Travis connected with Parchment on the 24-yard reception to the goal line.

Travis completed 18 of 26 passes for 274 yards and he ran 22 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns for Florida State (4-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles picked up their first victory over a rival — Miami, Florida or Clemson — since a Nov. 25, 2017 win over the Gators.

Tyler Van Dyke threw four touchdown passes as Miami rallied from a 17-point deficit. After a shaky first half, Van Dyke regrouped and completed touchdown passes to Keyshawn Smith, Mike Harley, Will Mallory and Jaylan Knighton for the Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3).

Van Dyke completed 25 of 47 passes for 316 yards with two interceptions for Miami.

TAKEAWAYS

Miami: The Hurricanes had three turnovers, 14 penalties and managed just 43 rushing yards.

Florida State: The Seminoles shook off a sluggish third quarter to snap a four-game slide in the series.

UP NEXT

Miami: Plays host to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Florida State: Plays at Boston College on Saturday.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 11:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year