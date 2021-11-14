Alexa
White's 2 TDs helps Georgia Southern beat Texas State 38-30

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 08:52
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jalen White ran for two touchdowns and Georgia Southern snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-30 victory over Texas State on Saturday night.

White carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards. He had a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and his 5-yard score stretched the Eagles' lead to 38-27 with 5:30 remaining.

Tyrell Davis returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown for Georgia Southern (2-7, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference). Cam Ransom and Justin Tomlin were a combined 14-of-25 passing for 233 yards and each threw a touchdown pass.

Tyler Vitt was 30-of-47 passing for 276 yards for Texas State (3-6, 2-3). Calvin Hill and Jahmyl Jeter each had a touchdown run. Kenny Haynes blocked a punt in the end zone with two seconds left in the second quarter that tied the game at 17.

It was the Eagles’ first win since coach Clay Helton was hired on Nov. 2. Helton, who was fired by Southern California on Sept. 13, will take over the Georgia Southern program next season.

Interim coach Kevin Whitley is 2-4 since taking over from Chad Lunsford, who was fired by the Eagles on Sept. 26.

