Ratke kicks 6 FGs, breaks two NCAA marks in Dukes' 32-22 win

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 08:29
Ratke kicks 6 FGs, breaks two NCAA marks in Dukes' 32-22 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a school-record six field goals and set two NCAA records in James Madison's 32-22 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.

Ratke reached 100 career field goals, extending his own FCS record and breaking the NCAA record of 96 held by Arizona State's Zane Gonzalez (2013-16). With the six field goals and two PATs Saturday he has 517 points, passing Oklahoma's Austin Seibert (499 points, 2015-18) on the all-time scoring list for a kicker.

The Dukes built a 23-0 lead midway through the third quarter behind three Ratke field goals, Cole Johnson's 3-yard TD pass to Kris Thornton and Johnson's 2-yard run.

The Tribe (6-4, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association) scored on a 53-yard run by Malachi Imoh and a 46-yarder by Bronson Yoder to cut the deficit to eight early in the fourth quarter but three more Ratke field goals put the game out of reach.

The Dukes (9-1, 6-1), who have won five straight and are ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, are tied for first with Villanova in the CAA with one regular-season game remaining. The Dukes, who lost to Villanova 28-27, will play at Delaware in next Saturday.

