Southern hangs on for 73-70 win over Tulane

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 08:35
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 13 points and 11 assistants and Southern edged Tulane 73-70 on Saturday.

P.J. Byrd had 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Southern (1-1). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points. Brion Whitley had 11 points.

Kevin Cross had 20 points for the Green Wave (1-1). Jalen Cook added 19 points and seven assists. Jaylen Forbes had 12 points.

Updated : 2021-11-14 11:11 GMT+08:00

