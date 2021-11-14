Alexa
Mancuso accounts for 5 TDs, Richmond routs Delaware 51-27

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 08:16
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancusco threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Richmond to a 51-27 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Mancusco was 13-of-21 passing for 179 yards and kept the ball 14 times for 116 yards.

Mancuso opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run and his 14-yard connection with Leroy Henley late in the second quarter put the Spiders (5-5, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association) up 24-14 at halftime. He scored on a 2-yard run following an interception in the third quarter and on Delaware’s next possession Kobie Turner returned a fumble 17 yards for a score to make it 37-21.

Mancuso had a 20-yard scoring pass to Connor Deveney and a 13-yarder to Jasiah Williams in the fourth quarter.

Zach Gwynn threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Hens (5-5, 3-4), but he was intercepted twice. Thyrick Pitts caught 11 passes for 169 yards — both career highs — and a TD.

Updated : 2021-11-14 09:43 GMT+08:00

