Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith's 3 first-half TDs spark Princeton past Yale, 35-20

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 07:34
Smith's 3 first-half TDs spark Princeton past Yale, 35-20

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Cole Smith threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Princeton knocked off Yale 35-20 on Saturday, and knocking the Bulldogs out of a three-way tie for first place in the Ivy League.

Princeton, Yale and Dartmouth each entered Saturday with 4-1 records in conference play. Princeton and Dartmouth now share the Ivy League lead, with the Big Green holding the tiebreaker after handing the Tigers their first loss last week, 31-7. Princeton plays its season finale Saturday at Penn.

Smith's third TD pass, a seven-yard strike to Jacob Birmelin, put the Tigers in front for good at 21-17 with :03 left in the first half.

Nolan Grooms and Spencer Alston each ran for second-quarter touchdowns and Jack Bosman kicked a 43-yard field goal that had given Yale a 17-14 lead.

Trey Gray ran 27 yards for a Princeton touchdown to start the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year