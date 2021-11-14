Alexa
Champagnie scores 22 as St. John's tops St. Peter's 91-70

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 07:27
NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 22 points as St. John’s rolled past St. Peter’s 91-70 in nononference play on Saturday.

Tareq Coburn had 17 points for the Red Storm (2-0), while Posh Alexander contributed 12 points and nine assists. Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Clarence Rupert and Jaylen Murray had 11 points apiece to lead the Peacocks (0-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-14 09:41 GMT+08:00

