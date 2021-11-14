Alexa
Lewis leads Delaware State rally past Norfolk State, 28-26

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 06:39
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jared Lewis threw three touchdown passes and Delaware State rallied from a 26-point halftime deficit to defeat Norfolk State 28-26 on Saturday.

Lewis completed 11 of 22 passes for 215 yards, with the three touchdowns and two interceptions. His 30-yard pass to Trey Gross gave the Hornets (5-5, 2-2 MEAC) the lead with 1:53 remaining.

Norfolk State (6-4, 2-2) got the scoring started on a blocked punt late in the first quarter. Cameryn Brent and J.J. Davis added touchdown runs prior to a 3-yard touchdown pass from Juwan Carter to Justin Smith. One extra point was missed and another one blocked, leaving Norfolk State with a 26-0 halftime lead.

Sy'veon Wilkerson got the Hornets on the board in the third quarter, scoring on an 8-yard run. Still trailing 26-7 entering the fourth, Lewis hit Wade Inge for a pair of touchdown passes, then connected with Gross for the deciding touchdown.

Wilkerson finished with 73 yards on 16 carries.

For Norfolk State, Davis gained 115 yards on 20 carries. Carter completed 13 of 23 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Updated : 2021-11-14 08:13 GMT+08:00

