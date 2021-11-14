Day, pass defense lift Marist over Presbyterian 57-32

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Austin Day threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and Marist forced six turnovers to pull away from Presbyterian 57-32 on Saturday.

The scoring outburst was the most points in a game for the Red Foxes (5-4, 5-2 Pioneer Football League) dating to the 1998 season.

The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense with Presbyterian posting 536 yards to Marists' 484.

Ren Hefley completed 36 of 56 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Hose (2-8, 0-7), but was picked off four times. Hefley gave Presbyterian an 8-0 lead on the game's opening possession with a 7-yard pass to Kiaran Turner.

Marist scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 33-14 lead into halftime with Mekhai Johnson running in from the 22, and Day passing to Sydney Person from 22 and then to Brett Landis from 33 yards out.

The Red Foxes never trailed in the second half with Presbyterian only getting within 20 points early in the final period on Delvecchio Powell's 12-yard rush. Powell carried 14 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Presbyterian. Jalyn Witcher caught five passes for 136 yards — his sixth 100-yard game this season.

