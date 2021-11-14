Alexa
North Carolina Central runs for 6 TDs, tramples Howard 45-27

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 06:09
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Latrell Collier ran for two second-half touchdowns, including a 51-yarder early in the fourth quarter, as North Carolina Central ran past Howard, 45-27 on Saturday.

The Eagles amassed 293 yards on the ground and ran for all six of their touchdowns. Collier led the way with 115 yards on 13 carries.

Quinton Williams scored from the 4 to put Howard up 7-0 to start the game and Ian Wheeler punched it over from the 8 to give the Bison a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but NC Central roared back to take a 24-14 lead at the half after Adrian Olivo converted a 24-yards field goal as time expired.

Davius Richard ran for two first-half touchdowns, gained 42 yards on six carries and completed 15 of 20 passes for 237 yards. Jorden Freeman raced 23 yards for a score in the second quarter for North Carolina Central (5-5, 3-1 Mid-Eastern).

Wheeler ran for two touchdowns for Howard (2-8, 1-4) and Williams added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Antoine Murray from with 1:04 left in the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 08:10 GMT+08:00

