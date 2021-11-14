Alexa
Titans place 7-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones on IR

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 05:57
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, left, gets away from Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams during the first half of an NFL foot...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice.

The Titans (7-2) placed Jones on injured reserve Saturday along with safety Dane Cruikshank. They signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.

Jones seemingly had healed from the hamstring issue that kept him out of three games this season. He was added back to the injury report Thursday after being seen pulling up after running a route in individual drills.

The 32-year-old receiver did not practice Friday. He has 21 catches for 336 yards, still looking for his first touchdown catch this season. By being placed on injured reserve, Jones will miss Sunday's game with New Orleans (5-3), a visit from Houston on Nov. 21, and a visit to New England on Nov. 28.

Tennessee has its bye on Dec. 2, giving Jones at least a month to heal.

Fitzpatrick was the Titans' fourth-round pick out of Louisville last spring. The Titans also elevated linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-14 08:09 GMT+08:00

