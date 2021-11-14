Alexa
Army whips Bucknell 63-10, becomes bowl eligible

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 05:46
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jabari Laws passed for a score, Tyson Riley was one of seven Black Knights to rush for a touchdown and Army rolled over Bucknell 63-10 on Saturday.

Army (6-4) became bowl-eligible for a second consecutive season and for the fifth time in six seasons. The Black Knights scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime. The second half was delayed significantly because of lightning around Michie Stadium.

Laws completed the only three passes he threw, including a 22-yard score to Ay'Juan Marshall.

Riley was the only Black Knight to reach double-figure carries with 10 and finished with a game-high 70 yards, including a 4-yard TD run. Eighteen Army ballcarriers turned in positive rushing yards.

The Black Knights outgained the Bison 486-175, including 428-39 on the ground.

Jared Cooper had the only touchdown for the FCS Bison (1-9) on a 19-yard run in the third quarter.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-11-14 08:08 GMT+08:00

