Nimz, Washington lead Valparaiso past Butler 47-3

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 05:39
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ben Nimz threw three touchdown passes, Robert Washington ran for two scores, and Valparaiso rolled past Butler 47-3 on Saturday.

Nimz completed 19 of 24 passes for 241 yards. His touchdowns were 6 yards to Connor Hebbeler, 15 yards to Barret Labus and 38 yards to Matt Ross, all in the first half. Nimz scored on a 7-yard run, also in the first half, as the Beacons (4-6, 4-3 Pioneer Football League) built a 30-3 lead.

Washington had 14 carries for 102 yards. Both of his touchdowns came in the second half, on runs of 1 and 6 yards.

Butler (2-8, 0-7) managed just 191 yards of total offense. Bret Bushka completed 9 of 18 passes for 82 yards and was the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 39 yards.

The Beacons had 421 yards of total offense.

Updated : 2021-11-14 08:08 GMT+08:00

