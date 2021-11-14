Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Muskett, Monmouth overwhelm Robert Morris 44-7

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 05:17
Muskett, Monmouth overwhelm Robert Morris 44-7

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half and Monmouth beat Robert Morris 44-7 on Saturday.

Robert Morris took its opening drive and marched 55 yards in five plays and scored in a little more than two minutes, capped by George Martin's 18-yard scoring pass to Demonte Martin for a 7-0 lead.

The Hawks (6-3, 5-0 Big South Conference) scored five touchdowns over their next six drives and on their final drive of the first half got a field goal for a 38-7 lead. On those six scoring drives, Monmouth generated 377 yards of offense in 39 plays.

Jaden Shirden's 75-yard touchdown run knotted it at 7. Muskett threw for scores of 19, 9, 30 and 14 yards to Zach Tredway, Gene Scott, Ezrah Archie and Terrance Greene Jr.

Martin threw for 123 yards for Robert Morris (3-5, 2-3).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 06:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year