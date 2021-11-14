Alexa
Chisholm with 5 TDs, Dayton upends Davison 38-29

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 05:03
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm clinched Dayton's 38-29 defeat of league-leading Davidson on Saturday with a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter, tying a school record with his fifth touchdown of the game.

The win ended Dayton's season with three straight wins.

Chisholm carried 34 times for 226 yards and also caught three passes for 36 yards. He is the seventh player for Dayton (6-4, 5-3 Pioneer Football League) to score five touchdowns in a game, first since 2008.

Dayton's Ben Schmiesing recovered a Davidson fumble on the first play of the game and the Flyers Jack Cook tossed a 22-yard scoring pass to Chisholm on the very next snap.

Chisholm added a 73-yard TD run, caught a 10-yard pass from Cook and added a run from the 2-yard line.

Davidson (7-2, 6-1), lost a chance to clinch a share of the PFL championship and is in a first-place tie with San Diego.

Louis Colosimo was 10-for-23 passing for 118 yards with two interceptions. Four ball carriers scored for the Wildcats, including Dylan Sparks, Colosimo, Aris Hillard and Coy Williams. Sparks gained 130 yards rushing, Colosimo 88 and Hillard 85.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-14 06:40 GMT+08:00

