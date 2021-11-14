England tops Australia 32-15 for 8th straight win over rival

Australia's Tom Wright, left, charges into England's Jamie George during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham sta... Australia's Tom Wright, left, charges into England's Jamie George during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

England's Tom Curry is tackled by Australia's Nic White during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in Lo... England's Tom Curry is tackled by Australia's Nic White during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Australia's Rob Leota wins a lineout during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov... Australia's Rob Leota wins a lineout during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

England's Freddie Steward, center, celebrates with England's Manu Tuilagi after scoring the opening try during the rugby union international between E... England's Freddie Steward, center, celebrates with England's Manu Tuilagi after scoring the opening try during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

England's Freddie Steward dives over the line to score the opening try during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenha... England's Freddie Steward dives over the line to score the opening try during the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — England took its winning run over fierce rugby rival Australia to eight games in a 32-15 victory, a late breakaway try reflecting the home team’s dominance and the Wallabies’ error-strewn performance at Twickenham on Saturday.

England could muster only one try — a seventh-minute effort by fullback Freddie Steward off a pop-pass by flyhalf Marcus Smith — before Jamie Blamire trundled over in second-half stoppage time after the last handling error by the Australians.

They managed to stay in touch despite playing two 10-minute periods with 14 men, following sin-binnings for winger Tom Wright and prop Angus Bell either side of halftime.

Coming off a 15-13 loss in Scotland on Sunday, Australia conceded 18 penalties — double that of England — and made 12 handling errors but the English struggled to take advantage.

Ultimately, they kept the scoreboard ticking over with penalty kicks, with Owen Farrell booting five of them to go with his early conversion before hobbling off near the end with an apparent left leg injury.

Smith, winning his fourth cap at flyhalf, kicked a 73rd-minute penalty to put England 10 points clear and virtually ensure no way back for Australia.

James O'Connor kicked all of Australia's points off penalties.

England has won all of its meetings with Australia since a devastating loss in the pool stage of the 2015 Rugby World Cup that knocked the team out of the tournament on home soil. Eddie Jones, an Australian, has been at the helm for all of them though this was the first over current Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

