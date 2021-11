DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten New Zealand 29-20 in rugby at Lansdowne Road.

___

Ireland 29 (James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher, Caelan Doris tries; Jonathan Sexton conversion, penalty, Joey Carbery 3 penalties), New Zealand 20 (Codie Taylor, Will Jordan tries; Jordie Barrett 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 10-5