Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mizuki Hashimoto rallies to win Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 00:22
Mizuki Hashimoto rallies to win Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan holed out from the fairway for eagle that sent her to a 4-under 68, allowing her to make up a three-shot deficit and win the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific on Saturday to earn spots in two majors.

Hashimoto finished one shot ahead of Kelsey Bennett of Australia (68) and the Thai duo of Kan Bunnabodee (66) and 54-hole leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (72).

Her victory came one week after Keita Nakajima won the Asia-Pacific Amateur and extended a big year for golf in Japan. Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters, Tsubasa Kajitana won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Mone Inami won a silver medal in the Olympic women's golf competition outside Tokyo.

Hashimoto finished at 16-under 272 to become the second straight Japanese player to win the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, which began in 2018. Yuka Yasuda won in 2019, and the event was not held last year because of the pandemic.

The victory earned Hashimoto a spot in the Women’s British Open and the Evian Championship next year. She also will be invited to play the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-14 02:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan's former top envoy to Thailand mourned by political leaders
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year