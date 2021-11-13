Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 7-0-0 3-2-2 3-0-1
Carolina 12 10 2 0 20 42 23 5-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0
Washington 14 8 2 4 20 48 35 4-1-3 4-1-1 3-1-0
Toronto 15 9 5 1 19 38 38 7-2-1 2-3-0 5-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 2-1-1 5-2-2 1-1-0
Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 34 29 3-2-1 4-1-1 2-0-1
New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33 5-2-1 2-1-1 2-1-1
Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48 4-2-2 3-4-0 1-4-2
Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 2-2-2 4-1-1 2-2-1
Columbus 11 7 4 0 14 35 32 5-2-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37 4-3-2 1-0-2 1-1-0
Buffalo 13 6 5 2 14 39 38 5-1-1 1-4-1 2-1-1
Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 5-1-0 1-4-0 4-2-0
N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29 0-0-0 5-4-2 0-2-1
Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50 3-5-1 1-5-0 2-2-0
Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45 2-6-0 1-3-1 1-3-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 13 10 3 0 20 54 38 6-1-0 4-2-0 6-0-0
Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 52 43 5-2-1 3-2-2 3-1-1
St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 43 31 3-1-1 5-1-1 4-1-1
Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 44 41 4-1-0 5-3-0 2-2-0
Calgary 14 7 3 4 18 44 32 2-1-3 5-2-1 0-2-1
Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36 5-1-1 2-2-2 3-0-2
Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34 5-2-0 3-3-1 1-0-0
Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 40 38 3-3-0 5-2-1 3-1-1
Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 40 42 4-3-0 4-3-0 3-2-0
San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35 3-2-1 4-3-0 1-0-0
Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43 2-4-1 3-3-1 1-1-2
Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 37 37 3-2-1 2-3-0 3-1-0
Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 1-2-1 3-4-1 0-1-1
Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 4-4-1 0-5-1 2-3-0
Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 40 51 3-3-0 1-6-1 0-5-0
Arizona 14 1 12 1 3 22 56 1-4-0 0-8-1 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT

Chicago 2, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-14 00:38 GMT+08:00

