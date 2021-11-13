NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|54
|38
|Carolina
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|42
|23
|Washington
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|48
|35
|Toronto
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|38
|38
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|34
|29
|New Jersey
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|33
|Detroit
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|48
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|Columbus
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|35
|32
|Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|38
|37
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|39
|38
|Boston
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|33
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
|Montreal
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|32
|50
|Ottawa
|13
|3
|9
|1
|7
|30
|45
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|54
|38
|Anaheim
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|52
|43
|St. Louis
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|43
|31
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|44
|41
|Calgary
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|44
|32
|Winnipeg
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|43
|36
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|34
|Nashville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|38
|Vegas
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|40
|42
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|37
|35
|Vancouver
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|36
|43
|Colorado
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|37
|37
|Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|27
|39
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|Seattle
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|40
|51
|Arizona
|14
|1
|12
|1
|3
|22
|56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT
Chicago 2, Arizona 1
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.