NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 Carolina 12 10 2 0 20 42 23 Washington 14 8 2 4 20 48 35 Toronto 15 9 5 1 19 38 38 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 34 29 New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33 Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Columbus 11 7 4 0 14 35 32 Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37 Buffalo 13 6 5 2 14 39 38 Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29 Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50 Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 13 10 3 0 20 54 38 Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 52 43 St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 43 31 Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 44 41 Calgary 14 7 3 4 18 44 32 Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36 Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34 Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 40 38 Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 40 42 San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35 Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43 Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 37 37 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 40 51 Arizona 14 1 12 1 3 22 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT

Chicago 2, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.