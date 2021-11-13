|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27
|4
|26
|Man City
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|6
|23
|West Ham
|11
|7
|2
|2
|23
|13
|23
|Liverpool
|11
|6
|4
|1
|31
|11
|22
|Arsenal
|11
|6
|2
|3
|13
|13
|20
|Man United
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19
|17
|17
|Brighton
|11
|4
|5
|2
|12
|12
|17
|Wolverhampton
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|12
|16
|Tottenham
|11
|5
|1
|5
|9
|16
|16
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|6
|2
|15
|14
|15
|Everton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|16
|15
|Leicester
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|18
|15
|Southampton
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10
|12
|14
|Brentford
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|14
|12
|Leeds
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|18
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14
|20
|10
|Watford
|11
|3
|1
|7
|12
|19
|10
|Burnley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11
|17
|8
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|5
|6
|12
|24
|5
|Norwich
|11
|1
|2
|8
|5
|26
|5
___
Southampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Man United 0, Man City 2
Brentford 1, Norwich 2
Chelsea 1, Burnley 1
Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 1, Watford 0
Everton 0, Tottenham 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
West Ham 3, Liverpool 2
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leeds, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|17
|12
|4
|1
|31
|10
|40
|Fulham
|17
|12
|2
|3
|44
|14
|38
|West Brom
|17
|9
|5
|3
|27
|15
|32
|Coventry
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|21
|30
|Stoke
|17
|8
|4
|5
|22
|19
|28
|QPR
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|24
|26
|Blackburn
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|26
|26
|Huddersfield
|17
|7
|4
|6
|21
|20
|25
|Millwall
|17
|6
|7
|4
|17
|17
|25
|Blackpool
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|20
|25
|Luton Town
|17
|6
|6
|5
|26
|22
|24
|Swansea
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|22
|23
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|22
|22
|Middlesbrough
|17
|6
|4
|7
|19
|19
|22
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|19
|22
|Reading
|17
|7
|1
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Preston
|17
|5
|6
|6
|18
|22
|21
|Sheffield United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|26
|19
|Bristol City
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|27
|19
|Cardiff
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|31
|15
|Peterborough
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|32
|15
|Hull
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
|22
|12
|Barnsley
|17
|2
|5
|10
|12
|25
|11
|Derby
|17
|3
|9
|5
|13
|16
|6
___
Barnsley 0, Hull 2
Birmingham 1, Reading 2
Blackburn 3, Sheffield United 1
Bournemouth 4, Swansea 0
Cardiff 2, Huddersfield 1
Coventry 3, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 0, Stoke 1
Millwall 1, Derby 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Preston 0
Peterborough 0, Fulham 1
West Brom 1, Middlesbrough 1
Blackpool 1, QPR 1
QPR vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bournemouth, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|16
|11
|1
|4
|30
|13
|34
|Plymouth
|16
|9
|6
|1
|28
|14
|33
|Rotherham
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|12
|31
|Wycombe
|16
|9
|4
|3
|26
|20
|31
|Sunderland
|15
|9
|1
|5
|25
|21
|28
|Oxford United
|15
|8
|3
|4
|26
|17
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|7
|4
|4
|27
|21
|25
|Sheffield Wednesday
|16
|6
|7
|3
|20
|15
|25
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|5
|5
|34
|25
|23
|Bolton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|24
|26
|22
|Cambridge United
|16
|5
|7
|4
|22
|24
|22
|Burton Albion
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|21
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|6
|3
|6
|19
|25
|21
|Lincoln
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|20
|Portsmouth
|16
|5
|5
|6
|19
|21
|20
|Cheltenham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|27
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|17
|Charlton
|16
|4
|4
|8
|21
|24
|16
|Gillingham
|16
|3
|7
|6
|15
|21
|16
|Morecambe
|16
|4
|3
|9
|25
|30
|15
|Shrewsbury
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|22
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|26
|27
|14
|Doncaster
|16
|3
|3
|10
|11
|29
|12
|Crewe
|17
|1
|6
|10
|12
|31
|9
___
Bolton 2, Crewe 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Doncaster, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|31
|Port Vale
|16
|8
|5
|3
|28
|16
|29
|Northampton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|11
|27
|Exeter
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|15
|26
|Newport County
|16
|7
|5
|4
|27
|19
|26
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|26
|Leyton Orient
|15
|5
|8
|2
|25
|12
|23
|Harrogate Town
|15
|6
|5
|4
|27
|20
|23
|Sutton United
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|18
|23
|Hartlepool
|16
|7
|2
|7
|18
|22
|23
|Bradford
|16
|5
|7
|4
|22
|19
|22
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|4
|5
|11
|10
|22
|Rochdale
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Walsall
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Barrow
|16
|4
|7
|5
|20
|20
|19
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|5
|3
|7
|17
|23
|18
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|17
|Crawley Town
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|17
|Salford
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|17
|16
|Mansfield Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|20
|14
|Stevenage
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|26
|14
|Carlisle
|16
|2
|7
|7
|11
|24
|13
|Oldham
|15
|3
|3
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Scunthorpe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|29
|11
___
Hartlepool 1, Newport County 2
Port Vale 1, Bradford 1
Carlisle 0, Barrow 0
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.