All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|12
|8
|2
|2
|0
|18
|42
|32
|Hartford
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|40
|29
|Hershey
|11
|5
|3
|2
|1
|13
|27
|30
|WB/Scranton
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|25
|35
|Bridgeport
|13
|5
|5
|1
|2
|13
|35
|42
|Providence
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|31
|33
|Charlotte
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|32
|32
|Lehigh Valley
|12
|3
|7
|2
|0
|8
|29
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16
|33
|14
|Cleveland
|11
|5
|2
|1
|3
|14
|32
|34
|Laval
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|40
|36
|Rochester
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|40
|39
|Syracuse
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|32
|34
|Toronto
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|27
|30
|Belleville
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|31
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|34
|21
|Manitoba
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|33
|31
|Iowa
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|32
|28
|Grand Rapids
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|28
|28
|Texas
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|31
|32
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|25
|31
|Rockford
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|25
|40
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|10
|9
|0
|1
|0
|19
|36
|20
|Ontario
|11
|9
|1
|0
|1
|19
|46
|31
|Bakersfield
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|31
|35
|Henderson
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|32
|34
|Colorado
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|39
|43
|Abbotsford
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|29
|27
|Tucson
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|28
|San Jose
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|35
|San Diego
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|26
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 0
Laval 5, Bridgeport 4
Cleveland 4, Rochester 3
Hartford 6, Springfield 4
Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3
WB/Scranton 2, Charlotte 1
Chicago 4, Rockford 1
Colorado 2, Texas 1
Tucson 8, Ontario 4
Abbotsford 7, San Jose 1
Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1
Stockton 3, Henderson 2
Utica at Laval, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled