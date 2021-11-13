Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 12 8 2 2 0 18 42 32
Hartford 12 8 3 1 0 17 40 29
Hershey 11 5 3 2 1 13 27 30
WB/Scranton 12 6 5 0 1 13 25 35
Bridgeport 13 5 5 1 2 13 35 42
Providence 11 5 4 1 1 12 31 33
Charlotte 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 32
Lehigh Valley 12 3 7 2 0 8 29 38
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 8 8 0 0 0 16 33 14
Cleveland 11 5 2 1 3 14 32 34
Laval 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 36
Rochester 10 6 4 0 0 12 40 39
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 34
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30
Belleville 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 38
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 21
Manitoba 12 6 5 1 0 13 33 31
Iowa 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28
Grand Rapids 10 5 4 0 1 11 28 28
Texas 11 4 6 0 1 9 31 32
Milwaukee 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 31
Rockford 10 3 6 1 0 7 25 40
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 10 9 0 1 0 19 36 20
Ontario 11 9 1 0 1 19 46 31
Bakersfield 11 5 4 1 1 12 31 35
Henderson 11 5 4 1 1 12 32 34
Colorado 12 5 6 0 1 11 39 43
Abbotsford 10 4 4 2 0 10 29 27
Tucson 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 28
San Jose 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 35
San Diego 9 3 5 1 0 7 26 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 0

Laval 5, Bridgeport 4

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

Hartford 6, Springfield 4

Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 2, Charlotte 1

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Colorado 2, Texas 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 4

Abbotsford 7, San Jose 1

Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1

Stockton 3, Henderson 2

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled